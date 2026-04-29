I’m writing this directly in the Substack editor. It feels like the only way something will come through. I’ve started and stopped endless posts in the last week, both on here and Instagram. It feels like I have a tsunami of energy but I’m not quite sure where it actually wants to go.

So, I am writing just to write with full permission for whatever wants to emerge. It doesn’t have to be valuable or educational or tie up some metaphysical concept with a bow (which is what I can feel I’ve been trying to do.) You see, I’ve had a piece brewing on pornography for many months. By brewing, I mean, I’ve known it’s coming, but honestly, every time I think about writing something, it feels so damn big, I don’t even know where to begin. It feels like a PhD thesis from a multidimensional angle, and that makes me want to spell it all out perfectly, which is exactly what cock blocks my real expression - the kind of expression that actually touches people. Also, I keep learning and changing at such a rapid rate that it feels like there will always be more. Which, is true.

So, right now, I simply write for the sake of it. And if this touches you in some way, excellent. If it’s a bunch of boring garbage and it just clears my creative channel a bit, well then awesome. I trust you to be responsible for what you take in - a radical stance in today’s social media age.

Some facts: I was exposed to pretty intense pornography at 12 years old. I don’t remember the full nature of it, but hardcore was probably an understatement. It was the era of Limewire and a friend of mine showed me some videos that I had no idea at the time, would write a mental and nervous system program that I would still be unwinding at 37 years old. I’ve gone back to this moment over the last year and a half, with a desire to get really intimate with what happened and bring so much love and awareness to that version of me, so that I could begin to unwind the effects.

For a long time, I would have told you that being exposed that early didn’t do much to me except give me a lot of approval for sexual desires that many people couldn’t hold. I was the go-to sex ed friend, even though I didn’t lose my virginity until I was 18. People felt permission around me. And honestly, I think that probably was one of the gifts from my experience. The amount of sexual suppression that exists within the collective these days is one of the precise factors that creates room for things like pornography - very fertile ground indeed. But the truth was, I was so disconnected from the effects that my experience with porn actually became a party trick where friends would tell people “hey did you know Katie was addicted to porn at 12?”

This was because at the time, it was so stimulating to me, that I kept watching - coding my poor little 12 year old brain to the extent that I couldn’t fall asleep at night because people were having sex in my head. And that, was actually my first clue as to what one of the effects are that people don’t often talk about. Because it wasn’t actually about the sex that was being had, but the high stimulation of what I was witnessing that took me out of my body and into my mind, placing me into my own personal mental video game. It was terrifying not being able to shut it off. To the point where one night, I walked into my parent’s room and told them what was happening. In my version of the story, they reacted calmly, and told me not to watch those videos anymore and suggested reading a book before bed every night - this is how I picked up Harry Potter for the first time after owning it for a year. It was all very loving. If you asked my parents, they wouldn’t really remember it happening, likely because it was probably more traumatic for them to discover their poor young girl had found herself down the dark hole of online sex. In my memory, the porn watching pretty much stopped and I went on to live a normal teenage life. (more on my twenties later)

I realize as I write this, I’m keeping it pretty light. It actually has a similar flavour to Katie’s party line. So let me slow it down a bit, because going into this part of my life with the delicateness and intentionality I have over the last year and a half has revealed some really tender truths. The biggest being that I did not get to explore my body, my sensuality and pleasure in an organic and emergent way. I can still see myself, at 12 years old, sitting in front of the computer in awe and it’s like there were laser beams shooting at my brain distorting the operating system. I had no idea what I was doing to myself. All I thought was “WOW, what is that thing they’re experiencing?? It looks amazing!!” It was an orgasm. There was such an innocence to me. And, it’s not lost on me that I knew I shouldn’t be looking at it, but I didn’t care.

So much of the conversation around pornography has to do with the content of it, and I could go into a whole thing about that, which I may at some time. But it’s also the focus on the content that made it easy for me to think I wasn’t really affected. The morality lens also never really spoke to me. But as I began to see how my relationship to sex and pleasure mimicked the goal oriented nature of porn, I saw the mechanics of what had been wired in. And I began to see how it impacted me beyond sex, and into my entire experience of Life.

I did not get the chance to gently discover the sensory nature of my female body as I grew up - something I had a lot of grief around when I realized. It was like realizing an entire chunk of my development was robbed of me. And the more I feel the sacredness and potency of a woman’s body energetically, emotionally and spiritually, the deeper the grief goes.

An orgasm seemed like an olympic gold medal that I so desperately wanted to achieve. And nothing in real life came close to creating that kind of sensation so it felt so far off - even more reason for me to strive. It was a goal. One I was committed to. And yes, I achieved it after 3 months of forceful vibrator use at 18- numbing myself in the process. Of course I brought this relationship to sensation into my relationships with men, who probably all had watched or been watching porn as well. I honestly had no real idea what I was doing until at around 32 I started thinking, there must be a different way.

And now, I’ve spent the last 5 years learning it. I remember the first time something really clicked for me was when my spiritual teacher mentioned how porn brings you outside of your body rather than deeper into it - a mental stimulation that creates sensation rather than true organic sensation emerging from within. I can still feel some distorted wiring of how energy wants to move through my body and I’m working that piece right now. And I’m not doing it so I have better sex (of course that’s a bonus). I’m doing it because it affects how I live. It affects my relationship to subtlety, to generosity, to devotion. It affects how I relate to people and purpose. It affects it all.

It’s so easy for women (and men) to run their mouths about gross men and their porn use. I think those who do have very little understanding of the energetic mechanics of it, especially when introduced at a young age. It is a program. It does run. And it’s not just about men.

I’m going to leave this here for now. This is just the tip (hehe). It feels a little exposing but it also feels important that I share. Thank you.

One aspect of my journey to a subtle, rich and nourishing relationship with life, has been the practice of embodied movement. A journey with music through intuitive movement, learning the language of my body never got to teach me. I’ve been guiding these for women for almost 6 years and it is so beautiful for not only the women, but myself as the guide. I have quite a bit of energy these days and want to offer it in service. So tomorrow, Thursday April 30th, at 1pm EST, I’m guiding a journey called VESSEL, where I will be creating space for you to learn your body’s language. It would be amazing if we lived in a world where that was cultivated form childhood, but what I see with women everywhere, is that it takes us choosing it and creating the space to do so. It’s only $22 for a drop in and it’s women only. You can register here if you’d like to join.