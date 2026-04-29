Katie O'Connor

Katie O'Connor

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Ginger Kern's avatar
Ginger Kern
May 1

Glad you’re writing about this Katie. And in the way you are, I can feel you staying with your body through it. Very noticeable, and dropped me in further.

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Laurence Temojin's avatar
Laurence Temojin
Apr 30

Thanks for the vulnerability and honesty here Katie. I can relate.

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