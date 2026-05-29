Katie O'Connor

Katie O'Connor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Trudeau's avatar
Sarah Trudeau
1d

Gorgeous! Miraculous! I love this on every level ❤️‍🔥

Reply
Share
1 reply by Katie O'Connor
Amy's avatar
Amy
1d

Katie, I’ve photographed myself nude for a long time and just (relatively) recently have felt inspired to draw myself. It feels so sensual and tender and…well, you know. Someday I’m sure I’ll be happy to be drawn by someone else.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Katie O'Connor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture