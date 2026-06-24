Katie O'Connor

Katie O'Connor

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altered states's avatar
altered states
16h

The title of your story hooked me. Read the whole thing. You gave me some good insights. I can relate as my daughter is my oldest child. She is the most competent of the three children.

Nowadays when I do something and get a compliment from someone, my response is, "I'll make some woman a good husband someday". 😁

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Mark In Houston's avatar
Mark In Houston
2d

What a great personal story Katie! As a dad of two amazing adult daughters a few years older than you I can relate.

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