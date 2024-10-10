Katie O'Connor

Katie O'Connor

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JS.Hardy's avatar
JS.Hardy
May 2

My date with an ultra left wing feminist (2017) when I self identified as a white nationalist

We meet at the bar. We have a good laugh about many things and a few too many drinks. She is catching a ferry home, I walk her to the ferry. We're both drunk, someone says something political, we get in a gigantic shouting match that is very embarassing for both of us. She gets on the ferry, I go to delete her number, decide not to.

The next day I text her saying "hey last night was actually really fun before we started talking politic, sorry I got heated"

She texts back "I'm naked in my bed. Come over."

The end

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Sarah Trudeau's avatar
Sarah Trudeau
Oct 10, 2024

And:

‘We have the most platonic hug goodbye ever (Picture hugging your 300 lb aunt Suzie when she hasn’t brushed her teeth in three days) and off I go.’

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