Katie O'Connor

Katie O'Connor

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Julia's avatar
Julia
Apr 2

"For there is no way to meet the truth of yourself and your behaviors in the darkest corners of your psyche, without inviting God’s love in to meet you there." ---Lands right in my heart. Whooosh! <3

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Laurence Temojin's avatar
Laurence Temojin
Apr 2

Beautiful piece here Katie. Thanks for sharing.

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