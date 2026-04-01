I’ve thought about the moments on the awakening journey where the illusion shatters. Someone recently referred to it as the spell breaking. The moment the spell breaks, is not fun. It is not easy, or pleasant or joyful. The moment the spell breaks is the moment you see - with sober eyes, heart and spirit. The moment the spell breaks is the moment you feel the layers separate. You, in one world, them in another. You see the game being played. The characters and their roles. And it can make you feel crazy. Until you realize, that what you’re experiencing is actually the truth. And there is no going back to the character you once were.

Four and a half years ago, I was with my ex-boyfriend and his family. We were celebrating his brother’s birthday. At the time, my ex struggled with alcohol. This was not new. It was not hidden. It had been an ongoing up and down journey over the years. I had just come back from 2 months at home in Canada, and while I was gone, the addiction had jumped in. Addiction has this patience to it. It’s cunning, and smart and will feed itself subtly in the background, while waiting for the right moment to binge. While he and I were physically together, because of my boundaries and the distraction that I was, it knew to wait. He’d go long periods of time without touching alcohol, but still, it sat and waited. He could feel it. And I knew it was there. I could feel it waiting. I could feel my intuition telling me that “without you, he would be drinking again,” which was why I never fully rested in the relationship. I tried to. I pretended to. But I could feel it under the surface. And my own addictions had me avoid facing that truth head on.

Until I left for 8 weeks. Until there was no way to not see it. Until I had enough space from the spell we had woven together, to feel the contrast. It was also that summer I entered the online field of my spiritual teacher. My soul was orchestrating something and I was listening. And when I returned from my trip, everything felt different. Something had broken and I started to really see the game we were playing with each other. And I was no longer available to play it.

Which takes us to his brother’s birthday. The first time seeing his family upon my return. He and I and his immediate family at a dingey pool hall. As soon as I walked in, I felt the act we all had implicitly agreed to. My ex and I were not okay, and yet I smiled, took a drink from his parents and tried to share about my summer. I hated every minute of it. I felt like a fraud. It was like all of a sudden I just couldn’t do it anymore. I tried. Like floating through a dream. One smile and lie after another. And as I watched my ex, I could see he was not okay. He was anxious. He was quiet. His whole system feeling the same as I, but he was frozen. Saying nothing.

And then, his parents ordered tequila shots, and asked if we wanted one. And something snapped.

CAN YOU NOT SEE YOUR SON IS NOT OKAY??!

YOU’RE OFFERING HIM FUCKING SHOTS AND YOU KNOW HE’S AN ALCOHOLIC??!

The voice in my head was screaming. The whole charade hit me smack in the face and I just couldn’t do it anymore.

Why the fuck could they not see the truth?!?! and how the fuck can he not tell them?!

I walked out to the patio, with my whole body on fire. I felt like I was glitching out. I did not know how to hold it all and I felt like I would burst into a million pieces. He came outside. I told him I couldn’t participate in this fucking charade anymore. He heard me and said, “we’re leaving.” We left and we got in the car. I turned to him and said, “Don’t ever fucking do that to me again.”

I can see now, how he was not to blame. Many years of my own self examination has had me see my participation up until that moment. But saying that felt important. It felt like me saying “No more” to the fucked up game we’d been playing. It was my line in the sand. It was my participation in the breaking of the spell.

It was also the beginning of the end of his and my relationship.

Not long after, I told him I needed space as I was going into a shamanic experience that I knew he couldn’t join me in energetically. And I faced the parts of me that were so deeply attached to him. The parts of me that held so tightly to this fucked up dynamic we’d woven. I remember the night before the experience, it felt like I opened up a portal to a type of fear and pain I’d been trying to avoid my whole life. I cried for hours. And I couldn’t stop. I called a friend whose mom had died and who I knew was familiar with grief. She sat on FaceTime with me as I howled. I did not know how to close it. And looking back, I can see that I was also running this loop of loss that perpetuated the panic over and over. I couldn’t go right in and through.

Not long after that, his mom discovered how much he’d been drinking and he came clean with his parents (again). And not long after that, he went to rehab. 4 months after that day, he got sober. And hasn’t had a drink since.

The moment the spell breaks is not the end, in my opinion. It is actually the beginning. It is the threshold you cross through where there is no going back. But then it’s your work to see how you participated in the spell to begin with.

In this case, I had to face my own addiction. The ways in which I kept the illusion going for my own benefit. I remember the moment clearly. A few months after we had fully broken up, I wanted to message him. He was with someone new so it wasn’t going to happen (which was the best thing that could have actually happened for me and my healing.) I felt the intensity in my body, the way I wanted to crawl out of my own skin. Itchy. ARGHHHHH! I needed my hit and I didn’t know what to do with myself. My mind was looping and wouldn’t stop, and that’s when it hit me. This is what he felt towards alcohol the whole time we were together. And there I had been, wanting him to choose me fully in spite of it. Expecting him to act like a different man than he was. Creating the conditions where he would fail me over and over and I could be righteous and victimized. And there was no. way. he. would. win. Ever.

If he felt an ounce of what I was feeling, there was no possibility whatsoever that he could ever show up the way I had decided he needed to. I really saw it.

That opened another pocket of guilt and grief. One where I had to call my mom because there was emotion so intense I thought it would kill me. And that moment changed me. A compassion and humility for us both. Another spell breaking that I couldn’t unsee.

And with that breaking, came the possibility of truly loving the man he was in a way I had never been able to while we were together. Unconditionally. From afar. Alive in my heart only.

Gratitude ensued over the years. For the teacher he was for me. An appreciation of even more of who he was in the ways that had been so confronting to the parts of my ego that judged and wanted to control while we were together. He is a fierce man. Fire through and through. It was no wonder he used substances to dull the flame. I also had to bring great compassion to myself in the process. Letting pure Love in to the cracks that addiction created within me. Examining all the ways the addiction energy moved through my life. I am still examining.

He and I reconnected recently. And he told me about a recent spell breaking for him. It was he who used that term. I shared with him the moment it started for me in that bar. And he felt it. He thanked me for sharing and acknowledged it. There was a moment of recognition.

This path is so beautiful. It is heart wrenching, and ego shattering and I would never have it any other way. I have never had more capacity to love. To see people as they are, fucked up and all and to love them in it. I have never had more compassion and love for myself and that has maybe been the greatest gift of all. For there is no way to meet the truth of yourself and your behaviours in the darkest corners of your psyche, without inviting God’s love in to meet you there. And maybe that is what this whole darn thing is about.

Thank you God, for the day the music died.