Since 2019, I’ve been in an ongoing contemplation with my relationship to God. There have been times where it’s felt like a crisis, and other times, a gentle curiosity. I’ve had moments of feeling God’s presence, and moments of wondering wtf God is.

Where I sit today is with an undeniable knowing that there is a God. My relationship with God, however is ever evolving. It feels like I’m learning more and more ways to experience the holy presence at a felt sense level and as I had some experiences over the last 24 hours, I felt inspired to begin writing about this journey. This is going to be the first installment. They will be released whenever they feel true to be written and this is a paid series. You may enjoy the first part of this story for free.

And I welcome your witnessing.

I will make a note here to those of you who have a relationship with God where you feel a call to advise, invite or convert, this is not the space for that. It is also not a space for judgement. My comment section is reserved for those who want to just witness, reflect or share on how this felt to read this piece or share words of resonance. Please respect this boundary.

Before I go further, I think it would be fair to give some context on how I grew up, as I’ve noticed that people’s upbringing and the place of religion in it, plays a very large role in their faith journey.

Factually, I was baptized Catholic. My dad grew up in the Catholic church, my mom in the United Church of Canada (progressive and based in the Bible with what feels like a wide grace with regards to its interpretations and use.) When it came to deciding how to raise me, my parents had to make a choice. My dad was not a practicing Catholic and both of them wanted me to be able to choose what faith I followed when I got old enough. When they consulted with some religious authority, they were told that it would be easier for me to convert from Catholic to United than the other way around (more strict to less strict) and so they said, “what the hell, let’s baptize her with the catholic church.” Yes, please enjoy my dry humor.

I grew up attending the United Church. It was vibrant and loving. I went to Sunday School every so often but we were not an “every Sunday” kind of family. It does feel like there were times where it was consistent, but in pockets. As I got older, it became a church on Christmas and Easter type of thing. I did, however, get my acting debut in the Christmas pageant as a young angel, and I remember returning at age 17 to play Mary with a 40 year old Joseph. This was after years of not being involved with the church, but they were desperate and needed someone fast. I felt so odd at the time being paired with an older man and who knew, I was actually already too old for the part!

Anyhoo, I enjoyed some of the music and messages of church and my dad would tell me the bible was metaphorical any time I’d ask about whether this wild stuff “really happened".” I never formed a personal connection with God and as I grew up, I just sort of forgot about God, honestly. I’d go to church every Christmas Eve with my family because my mom loved it and I liked to feel the love in the air while singing the Christmas hymns. I didn’t care much for the sermons though. They felt boring to me. At this point in my life I was very focused on myself, including my problems with boys/men, my social life and my lack of direction. Although I don’t even think I was aware that I was concerned with those things.

Fast forward to my first psychedelic mushroom journey in 2019 (after having moved from Toronto to San Diego, already having experienced multiple identity deaths while realizing there was a whole world I didn’t know about) and I got to experience first-hand access to other realms and dimensions. What had once been a fun figment of my imagination to day dream about, soon became something tangible I could actually see and feel. This also began my awakening process with the Feminine as my first guided journey included visions and a somatic experience of all these women standing around me activating this deep warm pulse inside my womb and pussy. It felt ancient and powerful. I remember having 2 thoughts. One, “am I a lesbian?” and two, “wow I am so powerful, I wonder if I can wield this energy I’m feeling and give the dude who is sitting and watching over me a boner with my mind.” (All of this was happening with my eyes blindfolded.)

I’m disappointed to say, the answer to both of those questions was No.

What I did realize, however, was that I was deeply craving more feminine connection and a relationship with that energy myself. AND there was a magic power there that I needed to cultivate.

Fast forward to the early summer of 2020 and I had my first crisis of faith. It was a hot evening in San Diego, and I was on my laptop sitting in my boyfriend at the time’s bed. I had started to see a couple women I had admired leaving the new age spiritual space and turning into pretty hard core Jesus lovers in a way that piqued my curiosity and also rattled something in me. These were people who seemed so certain of things in one realm and all of a sudden it was like this complete abandonment and demonization of everything they knew because now they had found Jesus. “Is this the natural progression of where I’m headed? Do I not know God?” I was wondering if I was on a conveyor belt to a destination that I didn’t want to go to but had no agency over. Ego shaking questions.

I have a memory of me on my hands and knees on the floor, topless (because of the heat) and in boxer shorts. I was in agony, feeling lost, totally questioning everything I knew. I literally floated above myself for a moment and thought “wow, what a scene, this is so cliché.”

To note, this was also of course in the middle of the pandemic, after having watched way too many documentaries revealing the horrendous things that had been happening all over the world. It was an overload of reality fracturing information that had me questioning it all. At some point during this experience I heard a crashing sound outside. I remember noticing it and then going back to my ego crisis.

A bit later on as we were sitting in bed, calmer, I shared my uncertainty with my boyfriend who had been reading the Bible for his own spiritual study. He was not a Christian in the religious sense but more a student of spirituality and his own practice. As I shared my questioning if I actually knew God at all, he asked me, “Well, do you think there is a God?”

“Yes.”

“And what makes you believe that?”

I thought for a moment. "Well, I’ve experienced things in my psychedelic journeys that show me there is a divine orchestration of things and realms that are way beyond what our human can know or understand. That feels like evidence.”

He paused.

“So you’ve experienced evidence in specific types of extreme experiences?”

“Yes.”

“What about when you look at the trees? Is that evidence? Or when you watch the way the ocean moves?” There was a sweet curiosity to his tone.

I was quiet. The most mundane things I’d totally glanced over. I was dazzled by the mystical realms while ignoring the holiness of this three dimensional experience. It really touched something in me, the way he asked that. A beautiful simplicity. I think I had been waiting for some big grand conversation with a man in the sky to prove something to me. A constant looking out there instead of receiving and feeling what was right here. I also noticed I’d had fear about that big expansive idea of being obliterated by God.

He told me he felt God while surfing. While outside. In plants and animals and bugs. And something clicked for me. An allowing in of the truth. I started to settle down.

All of a sudden his roommate called up the stairs to us.

“Is Katie here? There are cops at the front door!”

It was 11:27pm.

We walked downstairs incredibly confused and came to the front door to find two cops asking me if that was my car parked over there. I took a look there she was with my rear bumper hanging off.

“Oh shit. Yes that’s me.”

“Well ma’am, your car was hit by a drunk driver about 30 minutes ago. We’ve been trying to find out who it belonged to.”

“Oh, I heard the noise of that not too long ago and wondered!” Excited to be putting it together.

“And you didn’t come outside to look?”

No sir, I was on my hands and knees questioning everything I’ve ever believed, asking for some sign that there is a God. I wasn’t about to pause my crisis to go investigate a random noise outside the window.

“No, I didn’t think to, I’m sorry,” I said sheepishly.

We walked outside and there were FIVE cop cars around my car, and another car pulled over just in front, with the intoxicated driver sitting in the front seat.

Now, I think it’s important for me to share with you some additional details. I was (and still am) a Canadian, living in the US on a non-immigrant work visa. I’d also had my car in the States for over a year, at which point it was supposed to have been registered through customs and I was also supposed to have gotten a California license. I had not done either of those things.

So, it’s safe to say, I was feeling a little shaky in front of the authorities. They asked me for my license and then asked me why it was Canadian. I gave them some answer that pacified their curiosity and they handed me the driver’s name and number, filed a short police report and told me I was good to go.

As I began walking back to the house, I had this weird feeling this had something to do with God.

I didn’t quite know what anything meant, but I was feeling it.

The next morning I woke up to a missed call from the police station at 2am. I called them back and they said their system couldn’t read my license info and they’d lost what they had written down. Something felt odd. They also began asking me visa questions (I have recently found out now that this actually isn’t allowed). I got nervous but answered. It was not graceful. My boyfriend was cringing from outside the closet I was standing in. He was probably thinking, “that’s it, she’s being deported.”

Somehow I cleared the conversation and sat on the bed. Every moment I noticed I had a choice- trust and have faith, or freak out. The next thing on the list to handle was my insurance claim. Another “oh shit” moment. I had not changed my insurance to indicate I had moved to California. I was still registered as living in Canada. I know, I know, the more I share, the more I see how much I neglected really important pieces in my life. Perhaps let this be a lesson to those of you who are still cutting adulting corners.

I wasn’t sure how I was going to get the car fixed without getting fined and as we were pondering this dilemma, something out the window caught my boyfriend’s eye - a woman waking to a car pulled over to the side. Now this was his back window which actually backed on to a bunch of small houses. The street ran parallel to the side of the house, so you could really only see a sliver of it from inside the room. The exact sliver where this car was parked.

“I think that is the driver who hit your car.”

“What??”

“She’s come back to get her car. I’m going to go talk to her and get her insurance info.”

He booked it downstairs and I watched him go meet her in her walk of shame. They chatted for a minute and he came back with a photo of her insurance card.

Boom.

He then called his dad to confirm that we didn’t actually need my insurance for this and could just go through hers for the whole process. Yep. I had no idea. Thanks dad.

I called the number on the card, and added my claim to hers in about 3 minutes. So. Fucking. Simple.

Again, I was very aware of how things were working out for me. God was there.

The final chapter in this particular saga is what happened with my car.

Well first of all, it was still drivable without the bumper. Score.

I took it in for its insurance assessment and got a call from the insurance company telling me two things. One, that my car was classified as totaled so they’re going to write me a cheque. Two, I was still allowed to drive it. I could do whatever I wanted with it.

A week or two later I got my cheque and it was for pretty much the same price I had paid for the car, 5 years prior. AND, not only that, but it was a Canadian only model so they had to use Canadian comparables. What they didn’t realize is they didn’t account for the exchange rate and just gave me the CAD value in USD, meaning I basically got 30% more.

I ended up driving that Honda around for a few more months like a gangsta. I then spent a while trying to figure out how the heck to get rid of it when it wasn’t legally an import and while also being too totaled for me to drive to a Canadian border safely. This proved to be a VERY big dilemma. However, with some effective research, I ended up finding a company who would come pick it up and take it across the Mexico border for me. I had to leave a license plate on it (which is not great as in Canada the license plates stay with the owner, not the car) but, I took the risk, made $200 and got rid of it for good.

So what feel like the lessons for me here? Well, the first is that I could absolutely feel God’s hand in all of this. He heard me ask question and every moment where something could have gone “wrong” it was as if a gentle hand helped me on my way. And this hand appeared right when I needed it. The most important piece, though, was that I needed to trust it.

The night it all started as I walked back in the house from the car and the cops, I knew, this was my moment to choose. Do I trust that I’m supported here? Or do I cling to fear and turn my back to what is right in front of me?

It was such a beautiful teaching for me, that God is here in every single moment. Not in just the big, expansive, soul opening experiences, but in every mundane human instant. In the man who loved me and was with me through the journey. In his genius ideas that kept me on track and saved my ass. In the drunk woman who came tearing down the dark street at 60 miles an hour. And even in the cop who made me shake in my boots and realize a number of places I had been dishonest and out of integrity. All of it had God’s fingerprints.

My relationship with God is still an ever unfolding journey and I plan to take you through more as it comes. Thank you for being here.