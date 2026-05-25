Katie O'Connor

Katie O'Connor

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Lirpa Strike
1h

"At first, I wondered if he wanted to humiliate me in an intellectual debate that I knew I could never win. I was a little sus."

Lolol I felt exactly the same way when Walt goat invited me on his pod! But it obviously went well and we've done several together since. Totally cosign this essay and will listen to this episode on my long drive tomorrow!

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